3 Best Moves of the Pat Fitzgerald Era at MSU So Far

The mood in East Lansing is that the Pat Fitzgerald era has gotten off to a good start.

His hires to his staff have seemed to make sense, and the feeling is that Fitzgerald will have the resources necessary to compete in the as-competitive-as-ever Big Ten. That's especially so after a $401 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams , though that donation is not meant for the NIL war chest.

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during the coach's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Fitzgerald has done a good job at finding qualified, experienced candidates underneath him, and also at retaining most of the talent he had to retain. The next step will be getting the right players out of the transfer portal.

These are the three best things he has done thus far.

1) Hire LeVar Woods as Special Teams Coordinator

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches during a spring NCAA football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

MSU's hiring of LeVar Woods away from Iowa has been the biggest stunner so far, and in a good way. Woods has been at Iowa forever; he grew up there, went there, and has coached there. He's also very, very good at his job.

According to an article by CBS's Tom Fornelli , Iowa has, by far, had the best special teams units in the country, in terms of EPA (expected points added). Since 2016, when this data first began getting tracked, Michigan State has been 101st nationally and 14th in the Big Ten since 2016 on special teams.

2) Bring Back Max Bullough

Sep 7, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) prepares for the snap of the ball during the 2nd half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the South Florida Bulls at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 21-6. | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Bringing back a program legend and somebody who is regarded as a highly intelligent person is another huge move from Fitzgerald. Max Bullough is one of the greatest linebackers in program history, and cares for MSU enough that he's leaving Notre Dame behind, a place he also has some past connections to, to come back to his alma mater.

If things work out, there is a chance Bullough could be in East Lansing for a fair amount of time again. He had spent a fair amount of time as a graduate assistant, but only needed two years as a positional coach to earn a co-DC label, if that's any indication how fast of a riser he is.

3) Retain Alessio Milivojevic, Jordan Hall

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is kind of two different things, but it's the same action and both players are important enough that they warrant the mention.

Michigan State may have its quarterback of the future in Alessio Milivojevic , who looked sharp after earning the starting role over the final four games of this past season. Keeping Jordan Hall around is also huge, as he was the heartbeat of the defense this year, a team captain, and became the guy MSU turned to to speak for the team during that turbulent 4-8 campaign.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall celebrates a tackle against Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

