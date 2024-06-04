EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football 2025 Target Bryson Williams Discusses Recruiting Process, What He Looks For
Three-star 2025 athlete recruit Bryson Williams is one of the top players in the state of Michigan. Wiliams' ability to play both wide receiver and safety at a high level has earned him plenty of attention from colleges -- including Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith.
Smith and his staff have been recruiting Williams hard, and the prospect said that it has been a steady process.
"It's been going great actually, building a relationship with the coaches ... it's been progressing ever since I got offered, been up there [to East Lansing] a couple times, building a great relationship with all the coaches," Williams told Spartan Nation.
Williams' primary recruiters are assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. For Williams, it is what goes unsaid between himself and the two coaches that means a lot to him.
"We don't even talk about football that much ... we just build a relationship outside of that, so we're lowkey like friends," Williams said. "I like them a lot, they're really good people, and good people to be around."
Williams is the No. 13 player in Michigan and the 75th-ranked athlete in the 2025 class. Williams said he would be more than willing to play either position at the next level, but that decision will ultimately fall upon wherever his future coaches put him.
Williams said Michigan State prefers him at wide receiver -- along with another position that might surprise some.
"Coach [Bhonapha] likes me at running back, too," Williams said. "So that's something."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect has an official visit to Michigan State scheduled for June 21 -- he will be attending the same day as his Orchard Lake St. Mary's teammate, offensive tackle Antonio Johnson. Williams previously visited Harvard, and he has scheduled visits to Kansas and Pitt before he makes it to East Lansing.
Williams will have seen plenty -- and he knows what he is looking for in a program.
"I like academics for one, that's just something that I feel like without a brain you can't do anything so I always look at it. That is something that's semi-big," Williams said. "And then, culture -- what do they preach around [the program] and then what do the players think about it -- getting around the players is a big thing to me, seeing how they adjusted to it. Talking them myself, like, 'Oh, is this a coach you want to be around?' ... and just getting to know everybody, and then just seeing if it's a great fit for me."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
