Recapping Early Signing Day for Michigan State, Fitzgerald

Wednesday was the first big day of Pat Fitzgerald's tenure at Michigan State , as recruits in the 2026 class began to sign their letters of intent to join him and the Spartans.

It was an eventful signing day, as most of them are. Here is a quick breakdown of everything that happened on the first day of the early signing period. For more in-depth information, a live tracker of MSU's signings can be found RIGHT HERE .

Flips to MSU

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Despite just arriving in East Lansing on Tuesday, Fitzgerald got two recruits to flip their commitments to MSU on Wednesday.

The first surprise came from three-star interior offensive lineman Jack Ziarko, who had been committed to Miami (OH) since April. Ziarko ranks No. 862 overall in the '26 class on the Rivals Industry Rankings, the third-highest mark among offensive linemen in the Spartans' class, and the second-best among those who signed on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald's other flip came from three-star athlete Jonathan Granby, who Michigan State views as a safety, according to On3 . Granby is ranked No. 2,099 in his class and had been previously committed to Georgia Southern since September.

Flips from MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Two players flipped from their previous Michigan State commitment to another school. The first was three-star EDGE Fameitau Siale, who chose Utah instead. Siale is a native of Seattle and is ranked 657th overall in the class. The second was EDGE Chris Addison, who signed with Mississippi State and is ranked No. 563 overall.

There have been some other misses, though. Three-star safety Jordan Vann (No. 996 overall) flipped from MSU to Louisville on Tuesday. Additionally, the Spartans were in the final two of three-star defensive lineman Yendor Mack (No. 2,484 overall), but he chose West Virginia instead.

Signed Recruits

East Kentwood quarterback Kayd Coffman fires a pass downfield during a victory over Howell Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Below is a list of every player who signed on with the Spartans on Wednesday, separated by which side of the ball they play and sorted by where they fall in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Offense

QB Kayd Coffman (No. 287 overall); TE Joey Caudill (No. 484); IOL Eli Bickel (No. 629); WR Zachary Washington (No. 786); IOL Jack Ziarko (No. 862); TE Eddie Whiting (No. 1,034); OT Tristan Comer (No. 1,047); WR Rai'shawn Elmore (No. 1,488); WR Colin Charles (preferred walk-on).

Defense

S Brayden Thomas (No. 946); LB Adam Shaw (No. 999); CB KJ Deriso (No. 1,032); EDGE Cory House (No. 1,146); CB TJ Umenyiora (No. 1,166); S Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy (No. 1,236); DL Hudson Aultman (No. 1,240); S Jonathan Gramby (No. 2,099); LB Jack Lansing III (preferred walk-on).

Unsigned Commits

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Three recruits have verbal commitments to Michigan State, but have not signed with the school.

OT Collin Campbell (No. 217 overall); WR Samson Gash (No. 292); CB Jeremiah Favorite (No. 1,305).

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images