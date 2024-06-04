EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football 2025 Target WR Braylon Collier Recaps Official Visit
Three-star 2025 wide receiver Braylon Collier is one of several talented wide receivers that head coach Jonathan Smith is looking to secure for the future of his program. Collier visited East Lansing officially during the weekend of May 31.
Collier said Michigan State transported himself and his family to East Lansing the night of the 30th. He said the Green and White's hospitality was "amazing."
"The Michigan State staff treated myself as well as my family like royalty all weekend," Collier told Spartan Nation. "It was really first-class treatment and it really had that family feeling for sure."
Like all recruits that visit -- Collier spent an ample amount of time with the Spartan coaching staff. Perhaps no one spent more time with Collier and his family than his main recruiter and wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins.
"My relationship with Coach Hawkins is very strong. He spent every day with me and my family, every day of the weekend, him and Coach [Cordale] Grundy, the assistant wide receiver coach," Collier said. "Coach Hawkins thinks he can whoop me in basketball, but, that's the furthest from the truth. He doesn't know about my playing days. Our relationship is very strong."
Collier said some of the things that stood out most to him were away from the gridiron. He touted the campus -- he liked the architecture, the buildings, and the stadium. Collier also liked what Michigan State offered educationally.
"I really like how they do the academic system as well," Collier said. "The academic staff is great, I think they give you all the resources to be successful, they set you up for success. It's really just amazing, let's be honest. The campus is very nice, it's beautiful -- it's beautiful in East Lansing for sure."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver is the No. 33 player in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports. Last season, Collier was an All-Ohio selection, tallying 80 receptions for 1,164 yards and finding the endzone 18 times. Collier has numerous offers from Power 4 and Group of 5 schools.
Collier is scheduled to officially visit Iowa State on June 14 and Iowa on June 21.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
