Why Pat Fitzgerald Should Bring Back Brian Wozniak

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is building his Spartan staff.

He retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi shortly after taking the job in December, but he has yet to find an offensive coordinator. Fitzgerald’s OC hire will be the most important move of his Spartan tenure.

Jonathan Smith’s staff was not full of the most talented coaches, but there were a few whom Fitzgerald wanted to keep around. That includes Rossi and safeties coach James Adams.

The offensive staff has not come together yet, but the previous staff features coaches who should earn another look from Fitzgerald. That includes tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.

Why should Fitzgerald keep Wozniak around?

The case for Brian Wozniak

Brian Wozniak | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Not many position groups have developed the way the Spartan tight ends have over the last two seasons, and Wozniak deserves a heap of credit for that. As MSU looks to involve its talented tight ends in the offense more next season, Wozniak should be around to help.

While he did not have the prolific receiving numbers many expected he would have, Jack Velling was a productive tight end for MSU over the last two seasons. He finished his time in East Lansing with 72 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland defensive back Dontay Joyner (6) tackles Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Those are impressive numbers for a tight end, even if he wasn’t around the end zone as often as fans expected him to be. His development under Wozniak has been admirable, and he should be off to the NFL Draft now.

Velling is not the only tight end who has developed under Wozniak. Michael Masunas , who had a productive season for the Spartans in 2025, will be one of the better players at his position in the conference next season.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a touchdown pass against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Masunas, who was finally healthy this season, caught 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as Velling’s backup. He continues to grow as a route-runner and receiver under Wozniak.

Not only has Wozniak developed players on the roster, but he has also helped recruit elite talent to East Lansing. The Spartans have two four-star tight ends in Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill joining the roster next season.

Wozniak has proven he can recruit high-level players, and he deserves the chance to coach and develop them when they arrive on campus. Fitzgerald should give him that chance.

As Fitzgerald builds his coaching staff, Wozniak deserves a shot to return as the tight ends coach. He has sent talent to the NFL and developed players into high-level producers for his college teams.

He should get the chance to continue doing it.

