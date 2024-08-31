EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football Commit Had Eye-Opening Season Debut
Quarterback Leo Hannan was Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith's first commit from the 2025 class. As a fringe four-star prospect, he is arguably the class's best player.
At the time of this writing, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Servite High School product just finished playing fellow 2025 Spartan commit Drew Nichols (of Murrieta Valley High School). Hannan's Servite got the best of Nichols' Murrieta Valley, 37-17.
It was last week's performance that Hannan shined brightest, however. Servite played an intrastate matchup against the East Leopards of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Hannan's performance was superb -- he threw for five touchdowns and 222 yards with a completion percentage around 88 percent, despite playing just a quarter and a half. It was a 45-0 win for Servite.
In his standout performance, Hannan threw a touchdown pass to five different receivers. I spoke with Hannan, who broke down the touchdown tosses.
"There was one play, I threw a screen, our first touchdown was a screen pass on the 30-yard line, threw to wide receiver Devan Parker, he's a class of 2026," Hannan said. "Absolute stud, he's gonna have a great year this year. He got some good YAC for me (yards after catch)," Hannan said. "Next drive, we went down the field, we were on the 3-yard line. Under center, threw a touchdown to my only senior receiver, Roger Kamel. It was a bang-post in the back of the endzone. Watched it drop. Then we threw a tight end screen to a kid named Luke Sorensen, absolute dog. He took that to the crib.
"My running back, stud running back, SDSU commit Quaid Carr -- ran a wheel route. Took that to the house. Then my last touchdown was a play action. That was my five, got pulled out of the game."
Hannan is the No. 30-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. His commitment was crucial for the Spartans' West Coast pipeline, helping maintain what Smith built during his time at Oregon State.
Hannan is an athletic, pro-style quarterback with a high-ceiling. 247Sports' Greg Biggins saw a lot to like in his evaluation of Hannan.
"Really nice upside to him," Biggins wrote. "He has a lot of projectable tools and traits and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game will be at down the road. He has a big arm, can throw the deep outs and posts on a rope and shows the ability to make plays from the pocket as well as outside the pocket. He has a basketball background and moves around well for a big quarterback. ... He’s an easy Power 4 prospect and we like where his game is trending."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.