EXCLUSIVE: Top Two-Way Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target On Difference From Previous Staff
Cashus Shivers is a two-way star for Detroit Cass Tech, one of the top programs in the state of Michigan and one of the most historically dominant.
Shivers is a three-star 2025 prospect who plays defensive back and wide receiver. Defensively, he told me it's all about "seek and destroy." Watch his tape, and it is clear he puts that idea into practice.
The best way to describe Shivers' play is the word velocity. He flies around the ball and hits hard. As a wide receiver, he creates separation and makes plays with the ball in his hands. Shivers with 17 offers, from programs such as Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Pitt and Missouri.
Shivers told me he received his first offer from Michigan State under the Mel Tucker regime. It wasn't long before Smith's staff visited Cass Tech and made sure Shivers still felt like a priority, he told me. He said he was re-offered, and the relationship has been "straightforward" and "tight."
One coach that stands out, though, is defensive backs coach Blue Adams.
"He's just a different guy," Shivers said. "He'll be up at four, five in the morning just studying film with high energy. Team meetings at seven o'clock in the morning with high energy. He don't got no off button. That's my biggest thing, no off button, no down moments. It's just all big with him."
For Shivers, there was one noticeable difference between the Tucker regime and Smith's staff.
"None of those guys is really from Michigan, so that's been the only bump in the road for me," Shivers said. "They just took a little bit of time just to get familiar with the area, and that was the only thing, but they still made it feel like home, they still made it feel like it's just a good environment to be around. They doing a good job with that as well."
The 6-foot, 180-pound two-way athlete is the No. 82 two-way player in the country for 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 20 overall player in Michigan.
247Sports Crystal Ball currently has Shivers favoring Kentucky.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
