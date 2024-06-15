EXCLUSIVE: What 2026 DB Target Has Already Learned From MSU Football Coaches
The Michigan State Spartans offered 2026 defensive back RJ Holland at a summer camp session on June 10.
Holland was offered by Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin as a cornerback and defensive backs coach Blue Adams as a safety.
The first time Holland visited Michigan State was a junior day event in February. Holland was one of over 50 recruits at the event. The Pickerington Central defensive back told me several things stood out to him when he was there.
In Adams and Martin, he sees coaches that could develop him into the best player possible, but he also likes what they offer on a personal level beyond the field.
"When I first met Coach Blue, I noticed he's not like every other coach," Holland said. "He interacts with his players very different. And when he was talking to me, it just felt like he really cared. ... With [Martin] you can tell he gets the players more. Like to me, I feel like he's more up to date.
"I feel like they can develop me more better because when we were doing the camp [Martin] was teaching me different things, and as I was doing those different things, I learned that they're better than the old things that I've been taught. And as they keep doing it, I feel like I'm gonna develop as a player. When I went to a different camp, Coach [Martin] he looked at the film from that camp, and he actually texted me and told me do this and do that. And when I did this and did that, my outcomes from the one-on-ones were way better than they were."
Holland told me that his non-negotiable is academics. The two routes he is considering for his studies are engineering or broadcasting. He told me he was impressed in how much the Spartans seemed to value academics.
"If the academics isn't to my standard, then they're automatically off the board," Holland said.
Holland told me that right now, the Spartans are his top choice. Holland is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports and is the 38th-ranked safety in the country.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
