EXCLUSIVE: What Dominant MSU Football Target Thinks About Spartans' Program
Four-star edge rusher David Schwerzel will be a top priority for head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans when it comes to the 2026 class. Schwerzel, of O'Dea High School in Washington, is the No. 24 edge rusher in the class and the 284th-ranked player nationally.
Scwherzel already holds offers from top programs -- Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Miami and Penn State, to name a few.
The first time Schwerzel visited Michigan State was on a tour of Big Ten schools he took with his coach, Tracy Ford of Ford Sports Performance. He told me it was a "great experience" and it was great to meet the coaches and see the facilities and stadium.
"My first time of actual conversation with Michigan State was when I went there," Schwerzel said. "That was the first time I got to talk to coach Legi [Suiaunoa] and their whole coaching staff. When I went there it was great, they showed great hospitality and you now, great support. They gave me good knowledge on how I can be a better player and how I can develop and improve these next to years of high school. They've been recruiting me hard, [I] definitely have good interest in them. Coach Legi is a great coach and a great guy for sure."
Schwerzel is one of the best 2026 players the Spartans are targeting. 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman compared Schwerzel to Ohio State's TJ Tuimoloau.
"[Schwerzel] Just narrowly missed the Top 100 for the 2026 class. But he's all but a lock for the Top247 in the spring and with his size, quickness and strength, he'll easily be among the most heavily recruited players in the region in his class," Huffman wrote. "Schwerzel plays with his hand on the ground and can line up as an end or as a three-tech and if he needed to, he can drop in to coverage and cover a tight end or a back, using his size and athleticism to run. But his future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease."
Schwerzel told me that education will be huge for him when he's looking into schools. He said it's important for after football. With his ability, you wonder if "after football" will be post-NFL career.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.