EXCLUSIVE: What Makes Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target So Exciting

O'Dea High School has a big-time pass rusher in 2026 edge David Schwerzel. Schwerzel is passionate about the school for its brotherhood and culture, and his teammate and fellow pass rusher, Fameitau Siale (another big-time edge recruit), will play a big role in their goals of winning a Washington state title.
Schwerzel has a lot that scouts and colleges desire. He is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, with plenty of length and room to grow further. Schwerzel is a four-star, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he is the No. 24 edge rusher in the class and ranked 284th nationally.
Schwerzel was a post-June 15 offer from head coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State, and he will likely be a top priority within the class. I spoke with Schwerzel and asked him what he would say he did best as a player. There's no wonder as to why he has 10 offers and counting.
"I'd say I have a great football IQ, you know, I'd also say I have the athleticism to drop into coverage and cover a [running back]," Schwerzel said. "I'd say I have great hands, fast hands, eye-hand coordination and I have a really good explosive first step off the ball, and I can bend the corner really well as well."
Schwerzel said Michigan State told him they would put him at edge or use him as a 3-technique-aligned defensive lineman. Many schools have seen him as both. Schwerzel said he feels he has the athleticism and frame to be used as a true edge rusher, and the frame, strength and technique to be "a longer 3-tech or inside guy."
Schwerzel will have plenty of time before he steps on campus as a college football player. However, he told me he wants to use the next two years to improve physically, getting both stronger and faster. He also wants to mentally process the game faster, knowing that the college level will be a huge step from high school.
Schwerzel is in a great place as of now, though. Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, wrote that Schwerzel will be a "lock for the Top247 in the spring."
"His future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease," Huffman wrote.
There will be plenty of time for the Spartans to up the ante in Schwerzel's recruitment, he won't be able to make an official visit for a while. He did visit East Lansing for a camp while on a Midwest tour with Ford Sports Performance. He said he liked what he saw.
