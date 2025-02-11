EXCLUSIVE: What Makes Standout MSU LB Prospect So Special
2026 linebacker Mason Marden has the look of a top linebacker prospect. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the Ladue Horton Watkins (Missouri) product is 247Sports' No. 59 linebacker in the class.
That rank could see a substantial leap very soon.
Marden had a standout junior season, and schools are taking notice. Michigan State is only one of the more recent offers. Marden registered 170 tackles with 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles, all in a span of 12 games.
"For this past season, I feel like it was the moment that caused me to blow up," Marden said. "All the work that I've put into this offseason and stuff kind of built up to that season and I'm really honored and proud. ... But the work doesn't stop. I just have to keep improving from what I have now, but I feel like where I have come from my sophomore year has definitely been a substantial change. Not just from the strength and size aspect, but also like the knowledge of the game and being able to read plays much faster and get to the ball faster."
When Marden describes his game, it's easy to see why so many programs are thinking so highly of him -- and why Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi will be pressing hard for his commitment.
The biggest reason for Marden's late boom is ironically what makes him such an intriguing prospect -- his size. At the high school level, someone with a 6-3, 220-pound frame is likely going to be among the biggest, if not the biggest, on his team. So, Marden may have been forced to put his hand in the dirt early on or play a standup edge rusher which is far from his natural position.
Nonetheless, he took the adjustment to his true position in stride.
"I feel like what I did much better was lateral movement and just overall speed, being able to play in space a lot better than what I did last year," Marden said. "Being more of an off-the-ball linebacker this year than I was last year because I was more like an edge rusher sophomore year. ... Just kind of working that [off-the-ball linebacker] mold, really learning to get my hips more fluid and stuff and in the off-season and reading keys were definitely the big things."
Expect Marden to continue to reel in offers from major programs.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
