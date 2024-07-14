EXCLUSIVE: What Stands Out About Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Staff To Recent Offer
The Michigan State Spartans offered 2026 point guard Jonathan Sanderson on Friday, making him the most recent offer from head coach Tom Izzo. The point guard position is vital, especially for Izzo's teams. Some of the great Izzo Spartans played point guard, like Mateen Cleaves and Cassius Winston, Kalin Lucas and Drew Neitzel.
Jeremy Fears Jr. looks like the point guard of the foreseeable future, and Izzo is recruiting 2025 target Trey McKenney heavily. Sanderson could be special, though. He has a high motor, plays good defense and is not afraid to do the dirty work. He can be a formidable three-level scorer, too.
Sanderson's father, Jon, had been strength and conditioning coach for Michigan's basketball team for 15 years. However, Sanderson showed admiration for the tradition and success of the Spartans basketball program and said speaking to Izzo after the June 15 opening was "surreal."
"The conversation really started not even things about basketball," Sanderson said. "Just like, how things have changed, you know, growing up as a Michigan guy now I'm talking to Tom Izzo. We were both talking about how it's kinda crazy, but it's also super cool. And we went on to how he never saw me play, but yesterday he saw me play and he threw the offer. During the conversation we were talking about how everyone was telling him how they love my game but he can't wait to see how I play, and how, you know, if it's really true. Then he saw me and said everything that people were telling him, you know, it was true."
Sanderson said he likes Izzo's style as a coach.
"I just like his energy. He really wants to win, and I'm a player that really wants to win. And I feel like I can connect him, because I get mad and I can get angry and I understand his emotions sometimes," he said.
Sanderson's primary recruiter has been new Izzo hire Saddi Washington, who worked with Sanderson's father at Michigan. Washington's son Caleb is good friends with Sanderson. Sanderson called Washington an "awesome guy."
"He's a relationship guy, he could care less about basketball," Sanderson said. "When it comes to the court, just being around him he knows the game very well. Really smart dude, just knows the ins and outs of basketball."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.