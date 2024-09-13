EXCLUSIVE: What Top Prep Coach Saw in Elite MSU Basketball Target
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo wants the best basketball players he can find, obviously. He also wants the right ones. The state of Indiana, that basketball-rich haven, always seems to offer him plenty. Such is the case with the 2025 class.
The two best players in the state belong to La Lumiere and head coach Pat Holmes, one of the most respected (and decorated) prep programs and coaches in the country.
Five-star forward Jalen Haralson is the No. 1 player in the state, per 247Sports Composite. His teammate, combo guard Darius Adams (another one of those uber-talented five-stars that does not -- despite what you would think looking at La Lumiere's track record -- grow on trees), is the No. 2 player.
Holmes told me it was one of his assistant coaches, Chris Conrad, who discovered Adams at a basketball event in New Jersey.
"Then we got to see him at a camp that summer, and really enjoyed his game and competitive spirit," Holmes said. "I think if you ask people, the first thing that comes to mind is his ability to shoot it. That's something that he does at a very high level. So I kind of get to know Darius and his family over time, you know, they felt very comfortable with him leaving and coming out to Indiana to finish out his high school career."
La Lumiere has two Top 25 prospects. Haralson is No. 13 in the country and Adams is No. 19. There is just one basketball to go around. For some teams and coaches, that might be a problem. Not for Holmes.
"I think we try to recruit to it and build our program to where the ball is not just going to be one in guy's hands," he said. "But if you talk to Jalen and Darius, those are guys that want to win and they know what it takes to help the team be successful. So they're going to make the right basketball play, is what it boils down to. You got two guys on the basketball, you got to pass the ball. They're not taking crazy contested shots. And that just doesn't go for those to, it goes for the whole team.
"I think we try to do our homework as best as we can on the front end to make sure we're bringing in guys that fit our style of play and are coachable and will do what we're asking them to do. Which, in the long run, helps them get prepared for college."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
