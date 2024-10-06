EXCLUSIVE: Where Elite 4-Star Ranks MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans recently offered elite four-star 2026 running back Shahn Alston from Harvey High School in Ohio. Alston was in attendance for the Spartans' contest with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He received his offer from running backs coach Keith Bhonapha during warmups.
Alston is the No. 9 running back in the 2026 class and a fringe Top 100 prospect, per 247Sports. There are still two seasons left for the Spartans to recruit him, and he will get more offers from more elite programs. The competition will be stiff.
But the reward? A physical runner with burst and vision, one that falls forward and fights for every yard. One who runs angry. Just Bhonapha's type. A four-star skill player would be a huge grab too, especially for the Spartans' image and pipeline throughout the Midwest.
Coach Jonathan Smith wants to make East Lansing the destination for the region's best talent. A player like Alston would give credibility to Smith's staff and the program's pedigree on the recruiting trail. I spoke with Alston, who likes a lot about the Spartans.
So much so, in fact, that when I asked him where they were among his top teams, he gave an answer that will leave Spartan faithful feeling hopeful.
"I would say definitely in the Top 10 for sure," Alston said.
Just getting that kind of love from Alston is a testament to Bhonapha, whom Alston likes. Bhonapha continues to be one of this staff's standouts on the trail. That's saying something.
"I feel like he's really genuine," Alston said. "He always keeps it real. He's not the type to be stern and old-minded, he's flexible, he's loose, he's got some jokes. So I feel real genuine love from him. I feel like what he's telling me, it's real, not just the other stuff that some coaches say to every other recruit."
Bhonapha made big gains with Alston's coach and father, Rahshahn.
"He was very personable," he said. "I pride myself as being one of those that can sniff out the B.S., you know, and he came off as someone who is a very genuine person, and that's so relieving to me because we've been on recruiting visits where it's like, 'OK, come on Coach.' Like, 'Hey, yeah alright, you've done told this same story to 10 other running backs that have been up this way.' So, just the genuineness that he came from, he seemed to be a straight shooter. He said some things that basically separated himself to me, that made him stand out."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
