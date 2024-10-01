EXCLUSIVE: How Spartans Coach Impressed Father, Coach of Elite Target
Four-star running back Shahn Alston, a 2026 prospect of Harvey High School, was just offered by Michigan State. The Spartans want to put their stamp on the Midwest. They are not afraid to target the blue-chippers, even if it means competing in one of the biggest football states in the country.
Even if it means competing against flagship programs like Ohio State, Michigan, and the other 22 programs that have offered the 5-foot-9, 205-pound phenom. Alston is the No. 9 running back in the class, per 247Sports.
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha offered Alston during the pregame warmup of the Spartans' clash with Ohio State on Saturday. Bhonapha is a very particular position coach -- he has his measurables, his traits, his protoype.
Alston, who scored a combined 30 rushing touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Harvey, fits that prototype. Alston's father, Rahshahn, is the running backs coach at Harvey. Rahshahn has been coaching high school football since 2003. He knows a thing or to -- and a father knows best.
That is why Rahshahn's endorsement for Bhonapha is so significant. When I spoke to him, he told me what he felt separated Bhonapha from the other coaches targeting his son.
"He was very personable," Rahshahn said. "I pride myself as being one of those that can sniff out the B.S., you know, and he came off as someone who is a very genuine person, and that's so relieving to me because we've been on recruiting visits where it's like, 'OK, come on Coach.' Like ,Hey, yeah alright, you've done told this same story to 10 other running backs that have been up this way.' So, just the genuineness that he came from, he seemed to be a straight shooter. He said some things that basically separated himself to me, that made him stand out.
"That's one of those things that I'm looking for that I'm kind of coaching Shahn into -- keep your eye out for this, keep your eye out for that. Because at the end of the day, you want to be wanted as bad as you want to be wherever it is that you feel is home. And if that's not being reciprocated, maybe that's not the right fit."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.