EXCLUSIVE: Why Elite Pass Rushing Target Considers Jonathan Smith, MSU Football a Top Choice
The Michigan State Spartans are beginning to target the 2026 class more heavily after the June 15th date has allowed them to contact the class. Among the big names in the class target-wise, is edge rusher Fameitau Siale, of O'Dea High School in Washington. Siale has a lot that has scouts excited, an explosive 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame and a high-ceiling.
Siale is the No. 31 edge rusher in the class and the fifth-ranked player in the state, per 247Sports. Nationally, Siale is 397th. He could make a big jump with a good senior season. The traits are there, he has a great build to work with already, and it is one of the things that is driving him, he told me.
"Trying to get my sacks up, trying to get a lot of sacks this year trying to get a lot of tackle for losses," Siale said.
Siale prides himself on having good dip against blockers when he is coming off the edge. He wants to get his speed up for the college level, and he said that coaches have told him the same thing. As a highly touted rising junior with great physical traits and a high motor, Siale was contacted by many schools, along with Michigan State, when the clock struck midnight on June 15th.
"It was great, I was getting sent letters through my mail, through my Twitter, it was just, it was great," Siale said.
The first team Siale heard from the Spartans was when defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa called him. Siale said he really likes Suiaunoa, who offered him when he was still coaching at Oregon State.
"He's a good coach, he for sure knows what he's doing," Siale told me. "He was putting me through drills just me and him [at Oregon State]. I can tell he really wants me to come to Michigan State."
Siale said the Spartans are recruiting him hard. He said they are among his top teams as of now.
Siale's O'Dea teammate, edge rusher David Schwerzel, is a top player in the 2026 class as well. Both have been targeted heavily by the Spartans, and Schwerzel attended a Spartans camp when he toured with Ford Sports Performance, a group Siale is a member of too. Siale is coming off a hamstring injury, and wanted to let it heal, so he did not attend the Midwest tour.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.