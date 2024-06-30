EXCLUSIVE: Why MSU Football Target Likes the Pipeline Jonathan Smith Has Built
2026 edge rusher Simote Katoanga is one of the best in his class. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound J Serra Catholic product is the No. 26 edge rusher in the class and the 345th player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Katoanga already holds 16 offers, one of which is from the Michigan State Spartans, and that number is sure to balloon.
I spoke with Katoanga on Saturday. He is in the midst of summer ball, which he describes as mostly individual drills and one-on-ones with offensive lineman. No pads. They will be donned in a few weeks.
Katoanga told me he considered Michigan State a "prestigious school" both on the field and off. His main recruiter has been Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who is from Oceanside, where Katoanga said he is from as well. They have an established bond.
"What stood out to me the most is like, you know, he used to go to Oregon State and he's from the West Coast," Katoanga said. "He's trying to bring the [Polynesian] pipeline to Michigan State."
Smith has targeted many Polynesian players within his West Coast pipeline. Katoanga is not the first Polynesian player who has taken note and mentioned it to me.
Katoanga said that seeing Polynesians thrive gives him a lot of pride. Katoanga's favorite player and inspiration is edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who was selected 15th overall by Indianapolis in the 2024 NFL Draft. A UCLA product, Latu shares the same Polynesian heritage as Katoanga.
"I've been watching his highlight tape, and I just try to see things that he sees that I don't," Katoanga said.
Katoanga's recruitment is still young. He won't be signing until February of 2026, and most players don't commit until the summer before their senior season. However, Katoanga has taken note of what he wants to see in the programs offering him.
"What I mostly really wanna see is the culture and the environment they have," he said. "Just, the bond they with each other as a team, and as a place, and coaches."
Since it is past June 15, the Spartans can now reach out directly to the 2026 class of recruits and begin turning up the pressure. Smith and the Spartans coaching staff have as good a shot as any for Katoanga right now, and it is imperative they keep up the pressure.
