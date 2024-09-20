EXCLUSIVE: Why MSU Hoops Target is an 'Extra Coach' on the Floor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Top Indiana 2026 basketball prospect (and Michigan State target) Steven Reynolds of South Bend Washington has a unique advantage over other players.
It isn't his incredible scoring touch from all three levels. Nor his athleticism or his ability to drop passes "in the breadbasket" as his coach, Ryan Varga puts it.
The advantage comes from having a renowned basketball coach as a father. Reynolds' father, Steve, is a state championship winning head coach for Washington's girls teams.
He has sent Reynolds' older sisters to Division I basketball. Soon, three will be playing at Purdue. A 24-hour basketball professor at Reynolds' disposal.
"I've been in some situations that some people who aren't coach's sons haven't, so being around a smart person like a coach, like him, who has been to state championships and a national coach of the year candidate," Reynolds told me. "So just stuff like that, definitely learned a lot from him, definitely helps me with my game. Just the IQ part, watching film, stuff like that. Definitely helps."
On the court, the elder Reynolds' teaching has benefitted the young prospect.
"Most recently, the face guards and stuff like that," Reynolds said. "He's definitely helped me counter that, you know, like the different people put on me, stronger, just how to get open. That's probably one of the biggest things I would say."
Varga outlined how advantageous it is to have such an immensely gifted player not only be so coachable, but have the IQ and the perspective of the game that a coach's son has.
"It's great because a lot of things you have to explain to players you don't have to do for him. From the jump he just gets it," Varga said. " ... He does an excellent job of coaching them up and getting them where they need to be. ... Just having an extra coach on the floor who is very skilled makes things kind of look easy, makes me look a heck of a lot better."
Reynolds is one of the top priorities for Spartans head coach Tom Izzo. He checks all of the boxes for tools, traits, and intangibles.
