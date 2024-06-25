Former Head Coach of Powerhouse Michigan HS Football Team Praises MSU's Recruiting
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have remained active on the recruiting trail in June, holding many official visits and offering scholarships to talented players nationwide. However, Coach Smith and his coaching staff based their success in June on their ability to get in front of as many players from Michigan as possible.
The jury is still out on how successful June has been for the Spartans, but they have accomplished their goal of expressing Michigan State’s interest in many players from the state. Successfully recruiting in Michigan was one of Coach Smith’s main priorities on the recruiting trail from when he took over in East Lansing.
Coach Smith’s strong recruiting push in Michigan has caught the attention of not only players around the state who may be overlooked by Michigan State’s arch-rival and defending National Champions, Michigan, as well as overlooked nationally by other notable football programs, but Coach Smith’s focus on in-state players has caught the attention of many others as well.
In eight years as a head coach, former high school football coach Jermain Crowell guided Belleville High School to an 86-10 record and a Division I state title during his time at the school. The MHSAA would eventually suspend Crowell over recruiting violations. However, Crowell is still undoubtedly connected to those in and around high school football in Michigan.
Crowell recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Michigan State’s focus on recruiting players from Michigan.
“I see you, Michigan State!!!,” Crowell said. “Okay!! Picture that: a Michigan school with a lot of Michigan players!!! Nice!!!”
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff look to rebuild Michigan State, their approach to the recruiting process could be critical in their long-term effort to build a strong foundation for Michigan State’s football program. While Coach Smith and his coaching staff still have somewhat of an uphill battle as they recruit against Michigan and other notable Big Ten schools such as Ohio State and Oregon, their prioritization of players from Michigan will give them the best chance of building and sustaining a formidable football program for many years to come.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.