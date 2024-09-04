Great News For Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball on the Recruiting Trail
I had a recruit once tell me there is no such thing as a bad official visit. How simple and right that statement was.
The red carpet treatment, the pitch, the whole works. It is likely what five-star forward Dwayne Aristode received when he visited Michigan State this past weekend.
Aristode was in attendance for the Spartans' home football opener against Florida Atlantic, an electric environment surrounded Jonathan Smith's debut and first win for the green and white. Izzo is looking for his first commit of the 2025 class. Aristode has been a recent priority for Izzo.
Aristode enjoyed his visit, he told On3's Joe Tipton.
"Overall, I enjoyed my visit very much and how they cared for my family. Showed hospitality," Aristode said. "The teammates as well. I liked the fact that I got to spent time with the players to see how they work, what they think of coach, how they got here, how it’s going so far, the freshman and the older guys. Also how school is here, if they get plenty of help for school. Where they live is not far from the gym to where you have access everytime and coaches ready to work with. And Coach just tells you the real. What he wants, demands, likes and dislikes. Can’t forget the fans, in my little time I was there they went out the roof and showed a ton of love which I appreciate."
Aristode was impressed by Izzo, which is crucial for the Spartans' case. Izzo's brand of coaching might not suit every recruit on the trail, especially blue-chippers like Aristode, but it had worked in the past.
"You can already tell from what Izzo says he knows what he is talking about because he has been there for over 30 years plus," Aristode said. "You can see his track record. Like I said he doesn’t mess around, tells you the truth and the real if it’s something you don’t like to hear he is gonna tell you, because he doesn’t want to waste your time or his time. And basically the coaching staff have that same philosophy. You know they’re going to push you past your limits to get you better each and every day."
Aristode is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per On3, whose Jamie Shaw had much to praise in his evaluation of Aristode.
"Dwayne Aristode has a frame you notice immediately. Listed at 6-7, he has long arms and wide-set shoulders that project to adding good weight quickly as he progresses forward," Shaw wrote. "With his physical tools, explosive athleticism, and jump shot makings he is a 3 & D wing as a baseline. Still young, and new to the US, he has some things to work on. But the flashes are bright and he has been able to produce both in international FIBA play and on the EYBL Scholastic Circuit."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
