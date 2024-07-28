Highly Recruited 2027 QB Recently Visited Michigan State
Coach Jonathan Smith continues to take advantage of every opportunity to recruit talented players to Michigan State, regardless of their recruiting class or how highly they may or may not be ranked. That continued over the weekend during Michigan State’s annual Spartan Dawg Con event in East Lansing. The event marks one of the last significant opportunities for Coach Smith and Michigan State to make an impression on potential recruits.
Created in 2021, the Spartan Dawg Con event is an annual event Michigan State’s football program hosts, which allows various eras of Michigan State football players to connect and bond with each other. The event brings both former and current Michigan State players together, as well as 2024 commits and Michigan State targets in future recruiting classes. Mundelein, Ill. native Trae Taylor announced that he would attend the event on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the afternoon before the event.
The quarterback has continued to gain interest from schools around the country. According to 247Sports, Taylor is an unranked quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class. However, even as an unranked player, Taylor has received scholarship offers from many notable schools nationwide, proving how talented the quarterback is. He has plenty of time to become a ranked player, as he will not graduate high school for a few more years.
According to 247Sports, although Michigan State has not offered him a scholarship, Taylor finished his first year of high school with offers from more than 20 schools. However, Taylor has received offers from many notable programs, including Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Miami (FL), Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, West Virginia, and Ole Miss.
Coach Smith’s recruiting prowess is increasingly being displayed as he continues to get a jumpstart on future recruiting classes. Earlier this offseason, Coach Smith secured the 12th-ranked transfer portal class. He has nearly filled Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class and has expressed interest in multiple four-star athletes in the 2026 recruiting class. He has started working on the 2027 recruiting class, doing his best to build the foundation of Michigan State Football’s rebuild strategically.
