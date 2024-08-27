How Home Opener Will Be Recruiting Tool For Spartans' Jonathan Smith
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith knows how important a good showing against Florida Atlantic will be. It will be his debut at the helm of the Spartans. He is tasked with rebuilding a program that was once prominent but lost to a disappointing coaching tenure.
In the world of college football, one loss can turn a season upside down. Of course, that is for the teams competing for national championships. Smith's Spartans are likely a while off from that level -- there is plenty of work to be done.
College football pundits know this (or think they do), which is why the Spartans are projected in the six-to-eight-win range. Perhaps overlooked is this team's talent. A serviceable offensive line, what could be a surprising defensive front, and one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the conference.
Question marks abound, however. How will true sophomore sensation Aidan Chiles perform, a teenage quarterback at the highest level of college football? What about the secondary? How well will the new offense and defense be implemented?
The first game of the season most likely won't answer all of those questions. It could indicate them. Beyond the importance of starting the season 1-0 instead of 0-1 and ensuring a weary fanbase that the Green and White will again embody the word effort, Smith knows this game is crucial for recruiting.
This game will be a showcase. What does Smith want to show, exactly?
"A team that plays well, and well together," Smith said at his press conference on Monday. "You know, on the recruiting side, whatever position we are talking about, putting those guys in the best positions as possible. Trying to show a recruit a big-time fanbase and student section and the energy in the place and something that would draw them to say, 'You know what, I want to be playing ball here.'"
Numerous Spartans football targets, of which the interest from both parties varies, will be in attendance. There will be blue-blood priority targets, such as four-star legacy Gregory Patrick, along with prospects who have no stars on their profiles.
The game will be a culmination of Smith's first spring and summer recruiting cycle in East Lansing, of which he has spent building connections throughout the state and Midwest.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.