Huge News Puts Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball One Step Closer to Elite Target
The Michigan State Spartans are targeting guards heavily in the 2025 class.
The Spartans have always been strong at guard, a trademark of their head coach, Tom Izzo. Perhaps no player in the class has received more than shooting guard Trey McKenney, the top player from reigning MHSAA state champion Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep.
McKenney is Izzo's highest priority in the class, perhaps rivaled only by forward Niko Bundalo.
On Thursday, McKenney narrowed his list down to 10 schools. The schools are Michigan State, Creighton, Georgetown, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and USC, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
"I would say in the winter," McKenney told On3 on when he would make a decision. "I'm trying to knock all the visits out. I don't really know exactly when yet, but it'll definitely be sometime during the high school season."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound guard is a Flint native and the No. 3 shooting guard in the class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 15 ranked player overall.
On3's Jamie Shaw liked McKenney in his scouting report.
"Trey McKenney is a strong-framed guard. He has a sturdily-built base and a plus wingspan," Shaw wrote. "McKenney had great feel for the game. He is an adept, multi-level scorer. He has range that extends beyond the arc, he shoots with consistency and good balance. What he lacks in burst, he makes up for with pace. Has a solid straight-line handle. He is a solid passer and can get his teams into sets. While he might not be the optimal height as an off-guard, McKenney is a tough and sound defender. He uses his strength and his toughness well when guarding the point of attack. He is instinctive in the passing lanes. McKenney is a productive player on both ends of the court, consistently making plays."
The Spartans are one step closer to landing McKenney. They have to compete with nine other teams vying for his talents, but their chances are as good as any. McKenney has scheduled official visits with just seven of the teams in his Top 10.
McKenney visits East Lansing on Oct. 4.
