Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Football Take Rare Hit on the Recruiting Trail
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had an eventful offseason. Coach Smith and his coaching staff entered their first offseason in East Lansing without knowing what to expect. They would encounter a significant obstacle earlier this year, as Michigan State’s roster lost nearly 20 players to the transfer portal.
It was a setback for which Smith and his coaching staff may or may not have been prepared. However, they recovered by securing one of the better transfer portal classes in the country. Smith and his coaching staff then focused on the recruiting trail, as their 2025 recruiting class was one of the worst in the Big Ten at one point.
Smith and his coaching staff added numerous talented players to Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class. In June, while on the recruiting trail, they prioritized players from Michigan and surrounding states, offering scholarships to and securing commitments from many players in the Midwest.
Although Smith and his coaching staff had a solid June, they received disappointing news from a recruit they coveted, offensive lineman Kuol Kuol. The Dayton, Ohio native recently announced that he plans on committing to Purdue instead of Michigan State, even though Michigan State reportedly had made a good impression on the three-star offensive tackle earlier this offseason.
According to 247Sports, Kuol is ranked as the 80th-best offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class and the 44th-best player from Ohio. Kuol checked many boxes Smith and his coaching staff had been searching for on the recruiting trail. He is a three-star athlete from the Midwest who is one of the best at his position.
Michigan State losing out on a talented player like Kuol is disappointing for the program.
However, Smith and his coaching staff will undoubtedly bounce back from the news, as they have bounced back from most of the other obstacles they have faced this offseason. As Smith continues the beginning stages of rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, there will be more shortcomings on the recruiting trail and the football field. How Smith and Michigan State respond will be critical.
