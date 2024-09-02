Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Offer Elite West Coast Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans are making the tight end an emphasis under head coach Jonathan Smith. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak want big, fast tight ends that can go vertical.
Wozniak likes his prototypical tight end to be 6-foot-5 or better. Good route running. It is the way the modern game has gone post-Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzalez. Now, the tight end is a more rugged receiver. Blocking, which used to be the primary role of a tight end, is now in the back seat.
That is just fine with the Spartans, who landed two big 2025 tight end prospects in Jayden Savoury (the class' No. 1 tight end in the state of Michigan) and Emmett Bork (who is college-ready from a physical standpoint and might be the most underrated commit in the class).
Now, the focus is slowly shifting toward the 2026 class when it comes to emphasis. The Spartans are aiming high, too, offering four-star tight end Israel Briggs on Sunday. Briggs is the No. 12-ranked tight end in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 221 prospect overall.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Briggs in July.
"Briggs was one of the hottest recruits this past off-season," Biggins wrote. "There’s a lot to like about the three-sport athlete who addition to football, excelled in basketball and on the track. He’s a two-time all-league selection in hoops and had personal bests of 11.42-100m and 21'10" long jump this past Spring. ... He played receiver, safety, corner and returned punts and kicks but projects best as a tight end at the next level and that’s where he’s predominately being recruited.
"He totaled 44 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and you can see the basketball background in his game as he’s a fluid athlete who wins 50-50 balls and is able to easily track the ball down the field. He runs well after the catch, can make defenders miss in the open field and is a willing blocker as well with a nice edge in his game. Scholarship offers have come in from all over the country and he’s easily among the more intriguing athletes in the [2026] West Coast class."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
