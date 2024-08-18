Jonathan Smith, MSU Football's Top Target Candidates For 2026
Michigan State is still focusing on wrapping up what has been a solid 2025 recruiting class. Head coach
Jonathan Smith has achieved a lot of the goals he set back in November when he arrived in East Lansing. Prioritizing the Midwest while maintaining his West Coast pipeline exhibited his staff's ability to balance values and time on the recruiting trail.
Since the June 15 date opened the direct contact period for the class of 2026, the Spartans have been targeting numerous prospects in the class. Smith's staff is not afraid to aim higher for their second full season of recruiting in East Lansing, as evidenced by players that 247Sports' has deemed "high choice" targets.
Cincere Johnson, LB, Glenville (OH)
The four-star prospect has a big frame at 6-foot-3, and if he adds weight, he could likely end up being a rush end for Chad Wilt. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi likes him at linebacker, though. I spoke to Johnson back in June. His first call when the clock hit midnight on the 15th? Rossi.
Johnson is the No. 121 overall prospect in the class and the No. 9 linebacker, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Johnson's mentality is perfect for a Spartan linebacker.
"Going in and be dominant ... So, my mindset this year is, excuse my language, but nobody can f--- with me," Johnson said. "That's just how it is, how I feel. You know, so it's a big time, big time. Gotta show people who I am, who I really am. So that's just my mindset. Be a dog."
Craig Tutt, S, Oakland (TN)
Tutt, a 6-foot, 180-pound safety, is one of the best in the class. 247Sports rates him as the No. 21 safety in the country and a Top 300 prospect. Safeties coach Blue Adams would get plenty of use out of Tutt.
Tutt is one of several blue-chip safeties the Spartans are targeting in 2026, likely to fill the void that will be left when Dillon Tatum leaves. Tatum himself was a blue-chipper and he will give the Spartans stability and impact the secondary for the next two seasons, foreseeably.
Tutt has the potential to be an impact starter in the defensive backfield for whichever school he chooses.
Ben Nichols, IOL, Davison (MI)
At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Nichols is an impressive player as just a high school junior. The in-state lineman fits the prototype for what Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik likes -- athletic, big and versatile. Nichols could likely play anywhere on the line for the Spartans.
Competition will be stiff for the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the class (No. 224-ranked player overall). Nichols already has 18 offers from schools like Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Luckily, Michalczik, a master recruiter in his own right, will have plenty of time to build his relationship with Nichols.
Nichols would be a huge grab for the Spartans in a stacked 2026 in-state class. It would certainly go a long way in establishing the Green and White as the premier in-state destination, too.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.