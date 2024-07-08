Look to MSU Football Greats For Proof That Recruit Ratings Matter Little
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith currently have 14 recruits in the 2025 class. Only running back Jace Clarizio is a four-star, though it is through a composite industry rating from On3. Outside of that composite, the class is made up entirely of three-stars.
The Spartans have never scoffed at the three-star recruit. The Green and White own six national championships, but they are not considered a blue blood program, and blue chip talent can be hard to come by. Nonetheless, the Spartans find success.
Many get caught up on stars, five-star, four-star, three-star. At the end of the day, it is incredibly difficult to project 16-,17-, and 18-year-olds. Ask any scout or executive in the NHL and MLB.
Here are three Spartan football greats that prove you can't judge a player by the amount of stars to their name, or where they rank among their position.
Connor Cook, Quarterback, Walsh Jesuit (OH)
Class of 2011
247Sports Composite: .839 grade (Three-star), Position Rank: 33 (PRO)
Cook came to East Lansing as an unheralded signal caller from Walsh Jesuit who was discovered by then-defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi. Cook left as the most decorated quarterback in Spartans football history. He has a firm argument as the best the program has had under center.
Cook led the Spartans to a legendary 13-1 run and Rose Bowl victory in 2013. One of the best teams (if not the best) in school history. Helped engineer an iconic 20-point comeback in the 2015 Cotton Bowl against Baylor. Had an even more iconic game-winning drive in the 2015 Big Ten Championship game against Iowa. Went 3-0 against Michigan.
In three seasons as a starter, Cook became the school leader in career passing yards (9,194) and passing touchdowns (71), and is Top 5 for numerous single season statistics such as passing touchdowns, yards, and passing yards per game.
Le'Veon Bell, Running Back, Groveport Madison (OH)
Class of 2010
247Sports Composite: .818 grade (Three-star), Position Rank: 126
Bell was one of the best running backs in Spartans history. At first, it was the one-two punch he formed with the criminally underrated Edwin Baker in 2010 and 2011, a focal point of the high-powered offenses that built the Mark Dantonio era.
In 2012, he did it on his own. Bell ran for 1,793 rushing yards, the second-most rushing yards in a single season behind the great Lorenzo White's historic 2,066 in 1985. 137.9 rushing yards per game and 12 rushing touchdowns en route to a Big Ten rushing title, first-team All-Big Ten honors, and even All-American honors by some outlets. Bell's 3,346 career rushing yards is seventh all-time in program history.
Also, his hurdle over Boise State's Jeremy Ioane is one of the great photographs in Spartan football history.
Darqueze Dennard, Cornerback, Twiggs County (GA)
Class of 2010
247Sports Composite: .835 grade (Three-star), Position Rank: 118
Dennard was the best player on the aforementioned 2013 team that would win the Rose Bowl. That is no small feat, considering the defense was stacked. Names like Shilique Calhoun, Denicos Allen, Max Bullough, Trae Waynes, Isaiah Lewis, Kurtis Drummond, Taiwan Jones, and Marcus Rush. A who's who of Dantonio's best defensive players.
Dennard had a great career from start to finish, but there was no better season than his last. The Dry Branch, Georgia native became the first Spartan to ever win the Jim Thorpe award as the nation's best defensive back and was a unanimous first-team All-American and Big Ten selection. He won Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors.
Dennard was integral to the team that shut down an incredible Urban Meyer-led Ohio State squad that was on the verge of an undefeated season and a potential national championship, and a high-powered Stanford offense in "The Granddaddy of Them All."
