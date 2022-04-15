Mega Recruiting Weekend for the Spring Game

Michigan State is set to host 40+ visitors this weekend for the annual spring game in East Lansing.

Right now, recruits from around the country are flocking to East Lansing to get a front row seat for tomorrow's annual spring game. This will be the first spring game in the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State that he can take full advantage of the spring game for recruiting purposes.

In 2020 the game was cancelled and 2021 there was a limited number of fans able to attend the event. This year though, Mel Tucker and the rest of the Michigan State staff has gone big for the game.

There will be 13 four/five stars in attendance just in the class of 2023. There are 10 three-star prospects in the 2023 class as well. There is also 19 2024 and 2025 prospects that could climb up in the rankings over the next few years.

Of the most notable immediate players visiting Michigan State, the three five-star prospects top the list for the weekend:

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks (Katy, Texas) is the fourth ranked prospect in the class of 2023.

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (Bradenton, Florida) is the eighth ranked prospect in the class of 2023.

Five-star running back Rueben Owens (El Campo, Texas) is the 17th ranked prospect in the class of 2023.

This is a new kind of experience for Michigan State fans. The Spartans have often been a more regional brand while recruiting, focusing on midwestern states that often have less talent than states such as Florida or Texas.

Mel Tucker has stuck to the approach of recruiting players who want to be in East Lansing and that fit what he wants to do, but he's not settling for only building relationships with local talent. He has set the bar high and recruited the entire country.

Coming off an 11-2 season a year ago which the expectations around the country were incredibly lower, Tucker and his staff finally have a season to show and sell results to prospects instead of what they hope to do which was the case after the pandemic season in 2020.

Other notable prospects that will be in East Lansing this weekend include all five of the current commits in the 2023. Top targets four-star defensive end Enow Etta (Texas), four-star linebacker Jordan Hall (Florida) and four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson (Michigan) will all be in East Lansing.

Outside of that four-star safety prospect Elliot Washington who is currently committed to Alabama will also be at the game. Michigan State is also tapping into one of the best high schools in the country in IMG Academy and hosting a number of prospects from there.

With the NIL, the changes in the landscape of college football, Mel Tucker has done everything necessary so far to keep the Spartans in contention with the top programs around the country and it will be shown this weekend.