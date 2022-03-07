Skip to main content

Michigan State adds Washington State transfer center Brian Greene

The Spartans addressed a position of need through the transfer portal with Greene.

Mel Tucker continues to make the transfer portal his friend as he secured a commitment from former Washington State center Brian Greene this afternoon addressing a position of need for the Spartans.

Greene was one of the top targets this offseason for offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic. He visited East Lansing just last week on March 1st-3rd and decided to commit to the Spartans today.

Last season, Greene played center for the Cougars of Washington State where he was on the Rimington award watch list during the season. The talented offensive linemen can also play offensive guard.

He played in 13 games for the Cougars including six starts. He was also Pac-12 all-conference honorable mention in 2020.

What this means for Michigan State is they got a reliable veteran offensive lineman who will step into a starting role for the Spartans that lost three starters on the line from 2021 in Matt Allen, Kevin Jarvis and AJ Arcuri.

Greene projects to either play center or right guard for the Spartans and will compete against Nick Samac for the starting center job. Jarret Horst and JD Duplain are favorites to stay on the left side of the offensive line, while Spencer Brown is expected to be the starting right tackle for the Spartans.

Greene has one season of eligibility remaining and the six-foot-3, 300 pounder will spend his final season in East Lansing playing for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

