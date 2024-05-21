Michigan State CBs Coach Demetrice Martin Proving to Be an X-Factor
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been one of the most important fixtures on Coach Jonathan Smith's coaching staff.
Martin has a long track record of successful players -- players that make it to the next level. But his impact starts long before he shares a gridiron with them. Many targets in the 2025 class have cited Martin's role in their recruitment -- and how big a factor he plays in their interest in playing for the Spartans.
Three-star target Jayden Shipps, a cornerback from Maryland, had a bond with Martin ever since Martin visited his high school, Archbishop Spalding.
"Ever since [Martin] came to my school and offered me, he's always been an honest guy," Shipps told Spartan Nation. "He's straight genuine and honest. You don't get that from coaches -- some coaches try to play a role, but he was straight honest. He told me from the jump he was going to coach me hard and get me to where I want to go."
Another defensive back, California three-star LaRue Zamorano, told Spartan Nation that Martin was one of the biggest reasons he is interested in potentially playing for the Green and White.
Martin's impact on the recruiting trail is not limited to the position he coaches. Three-star Fulshear, Texas defensive line product Sheldon Rice was contacted by Martin on social media before Martin went down to Texas to personally meet with him. Rice recalled Martin visiting him at his school -- during his fifth period class.
"He's a cool guy," Rice said. "Definitely a cool coach to build a relationship with right now."
Martin was a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans in the 1990s, and has coached at the college level for over 20 years. He spent time with several Pac-12 teams -- Oregon, UCLA, USC, Arizona, Colorado and Washington. Under his tutelage, 18 defensive backs earned All-Pac-12 honors.
In his two seasons at Oregon, Martin helped build one of the best secondaries in the country. One player of his, Christian Gonzalez, was first-team All-Pac-12 and drafted 18th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Gonzalez is just one of Martin's many defensive backs drafted into the NFL.
Martin has also brought in several big transfers who could be big contributors -- Ed Woods from Arizona State, Lejond Cavazos from North Carolina and Jeremiah Hughes from LSU are among the headliners in this year's transfer class.
Good coaches surround themselves with even better coaches -- and Smith bringing Martin onto his staff may have been one of his best moves since his arrival.
