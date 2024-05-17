BREAKING: Former LSU CB Jeremiah Hughes Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have secured another transfer portal commit in former LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes.
Hughes committed to the Spartans on Friday afternoon, as Hayes Fawcett of On3 announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hughes was the No. 96 cornerback in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
As a true freshman last season, Hughes appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers. He played 24 snaps on defense and over 180 snaps on special teams.
Hughes was a standout for the elite Bishop Gorman prep school team in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a three-star recruit. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback was the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 70 cornerback in the 2023 class.
Hughes played both receiver and cornerback at Bishop Gorman.
Michigan State has been making gains in the transfer portal after a tough month of May that saw key departures at numerous positions -- especially on defense.
Among the position groups that the Spartans have bolstered through the transfer portal is the secondary. Former Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods was a big grab for the Spartans in April. Woods was a three-star transfer prospect and the No. 54 cornerback in the portal, per 247Sports.
On Monday, the Spartans earned a commitment from former North Carolina cornerback Lejond Cavazos. Cavazos was a highly touted recruit from the storied IMG Academy in Florida before attending Ohio State.
Cavazos made his Buckeye debut as a true freshman -- in the 2020 Big Ten Championship game. Cavazos then departed Columbus for Chapel Hill. As a Tar Heel, Cavazos was derailed by injuries. He only appeared in a total of 12 games in two seasons.
Hughes is the second transfer commit of the day.
Earlier on Friday, the Spartans added former UCF safety Nikai Martinez, a three-star transfer prospect. Martinez played in all 14 games for the Knights last season and was tied for the most interceptions on the team, with three. Martinez appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022.
The Green and White has been on a roll in both the portal and the recruiting trail. This week, the Spartans have secured three 2025 commits.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
