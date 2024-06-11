Michigan State Extends Gray-Shirt Offer to 3-Star RB Noah Sanders, Son of NFL Legend Barry Sanders
Michigan State football has extended a gray-shirt offer to a 2025 recruit who comes from quite the football background.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 three-star running back Noah Sanders from Franklin, Michigan, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received a gray-shirt offer from the Spartans.
Sanders has also received offers from Buffalo, Bowling Green, Toledo, Wayne State and Western Kentucky, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back plays for Wylie E. Groves High School. As a junior last season, Sanders rushed for 401 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 10 games, while adding 51 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, according to MaxPreps.
Sanders is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who spent his entire professional career with the Detroit lions. Barry was the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner.
Noah already has ties to the Spartans, as his older brother, Nick Sanders, has spent the last two seasons on the Michigan State men's basketball roster. Their oldest brother, Barry Sanders Jr., played football at Stanford and Barry's alma mater Oklahoma State.
According to 247Sports, Noah is ranked the No. 58 class of 2025 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 153 running back in his class. Noah participated in Michigan State's Football High School Skills Prospect Camp on Monday.
Under a gray-shirt offer, Noah would not go on scholarship until his second year at Michigan State.
Noah is also a track and field star. Last month, he came in third place in the 100-meter dash at the Oakland County Championship.
