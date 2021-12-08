Michigan State lands UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon

Michigan State and Mel Tucker have lived in the transfer portal in the last two off-season's now, attracting many high level caliber transfers to East Lansing. This afternoon, the Spartans received a commitment from another high-level transfer in former UNLV linebacker, Jacoby Windmon.

Windmon had a very productive career at UNLV where he tallied 119 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles just this last season. Although, he just finished his true junior season, he will still have two years of eligibility due to COVID-19 giving him an extra season. Windmon appeared in every game for the Rebels of UNLV the last three seasons and this last season was awarded as a second-team all-Mountain West selection.

Windmon is a sure tackler and brings a tenacity to that side of the ball as a 'tackling machine'. He will be used in many blitz packages with the ability to get home to the quarterback and has the range to play in space making him a versatile option for the Spartans with Quavaris Crouch and Cal Haladay in many different packages for the defense next season.

Mel Tuckers approach to get a kid originally from Marrero (LA) and playing in Las Vegas to Michigan State was actually pretty simple. Tucker hosted a number of recruits over this last weekend, including Windmon to show them around the facility and recruit results and stability within the program as well as taking them to the Michigan State vs Toledo basketball game on Saturday. Two days after wrapping up the visit, Windmon decided to make it public with his commitment to Michigan State.

Windmon was one of the highest rated prospects through the transfer portal this season, where he was ranked the 14th overall recruit according to 247sports. He becomes an instant contributor for a Michigan State team that will be coming off a 10 win season in Mel Tucker's first full season as well as being ranked as highly as #3 in the country this season.

Before picking up the offer from the Spartans five days ago, Windmon had 17 total offers from Maryland, Louisville, Indiana, Houston, TCU, Texas, Iowa State, Missouri, USF, FAU, Tulane, Western Kentucky, UTSA, Minnesota, Kansas State and Liberty.

Windmon becomes the second transfer portal player to commit to the Spartans in this cycle, joing Wisconsin transfer running back Jalen Berger. Mel Tucker plans on bringing in at least a couple more over the coming weeks.