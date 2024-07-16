Michigan State Football Offers Class of 2026 4-Star EDGE
Michigan State is starting to go big with its targets from the class of 2026.
On Tuesday, four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by the Spartans.
Griffin-Haynes is ranked the No. 10 class of 2026 prospect in his state by the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 11 EDGE in the nation.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive lineman has also received offers from Auburn, Duke, Illinois, NC State, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami (FL), Ohio State, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Penn State, UCLA and Ole Miss, among others.
Griffin-Haynes recently attended one of Ohio State's camps. According to an article from 247Sports, Bill Kurelic, the Buckeyes are at the top of his list at the moment.
The 2026 prospect tagged Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa in his Spartans post. According to 247Sports, Suiaunoa is Griffin-Haynes' primary recruiter from Michigan State's staff.
Suinaunoa followed Coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing after serving as his defensive line coach at Oregon State for six seasons.
Griffin-Haynes is one of 14 edge rushers the Spartans have offered from the class of 2026. They have yet to earn a commitment from the class.
Michigan State is a little late to the party in recruiting Griffin-Haynes, who has already landed offers from some of the top school in the nation. His interest in Ohio State, however, shows he is willing to move to the midwest, which could play in the Spartans' favor.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.