Michigan State Football's Coaching Staff is Putting in the Work
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith got off to a slow start on the recruiting trail this offseason, but he and his coaching staff have done their best to compensate for lost time. Not only are the Spartans trying to catch up on the recruiting trail, but their late start to recruiting was also made worse by having many players already on the roster enter the transfer portal.
However, after their initial stint of damage to the roster, Coach Smith and the Spartans have begun progressing on the recruiting trail, signing multiple players in the last week. In addition to their recent signings, the Spartans have made numerous offers to many players nationwide.
On3’s Kenny Jordan reported on Wednesday that Michigan State’s coaching staff is hard at work. Many Michigan State coaching staff members have been spotted at different high schools around Michigan as they continue to zero in on in-state players. Coach Smith has increasingly prioritized in-state players over the last few weeks.
“Michigan State’s entire staff is working tirelessly right now,” Jordan said. “Eight coaches at OLSM (Orchard Lake Saint Mary High School) yesterday. Four of five assistants on the defensive staff at Howell and Macomb Dakota + Hawk [Coach Courtney Hawkins], [Coach Jim Michalczik] also at Dakota yesterday.
“Michalczik checked in at Portage Northern, Davison, Cass Tech U of D Jesuit this week. Coach KB and Hawk at Belleville, River Rouge, Cass Tech, King, De La Salle today. Wozniak was in Saline this week. Both him and Coach M hit Ohio tomorrow. All while support staff + assistants put together transfer portal visits in crunch time. They’re not lazy. Impressive use of resources.”
Coach Smith and his coaching staff are looking to rebuild Michigan State football back to where it once was. Their plan to pursue talent from around Michigan should pay off, assuming Michigan State can capitalize on its recruiting efforts and presence at high school football programs in the area.
Michigan State has arguably had its most productive week since Coach Smith took over. Their ability to continue securing commitments, especially from talented players around Michigan, will help build the depth their roster desperately needs. Coach Smith and his coaching staff are putting in the work on the recruiting trail. Now, they just need to finish the deals.
