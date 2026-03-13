MSU Sets Spring Visit with Five-Star In-State 2028 WR
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One elite recruit is going to be giving Michigan State a look soon.
According to a Thursday report by Jason Killop of On3, Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Deandre Bidden will be visiting MSU on March 28. Bidden is a five-star recruit in the class of 2028 and is ranked fifth in the entire country for the class on the 247Sports Composite while also being ranked second among wideouts and first among those from Michigan.
Bidden's Interest in MSU Unclear
It will be interesting to see just how seriously Bidden takes the Spartans. Michigan State has helped produce plenty of good wide receivers, but it's really tough (even with in-state prospects) to compete with the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, USC, Miami (FL), and Indiana --- all of which are schools Bidden has offers from.
Bidden's visit aligns with the Spartans' sixth spring practice out of 15 this year. MSU will first take the practice field next Tuesday and will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for five weeks until the team's "Spring Showcase" on April 18.
More Info on Bidden, Harper Woods
Harper Woods is one school that Michigan State would be wise to try to entrench itself in. It's located just to the north of Detroit and is becoming a hotbed for talent. Bidden is teammates with 2027 four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant, who is also getting lots of attention from big-name schools. He's also teammates with 2028 defensive back prospect Jayden Evans, who is rated 140th overall in the class on the Rivals Industry Rating.
This will be a difficult battle for retained wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Wideouts have normally been a strength of the Spartans' since he joined the staff in 2020, but the lack of wins and successful seasons (not to the fault of Hawkins) since that point cannot have helped MSU's prestige on the recruiting trail.
New head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants to re-establish Michigan State as a real destination for elite, in-state talent, though. Bidden would be the type of recruit who can turn the tide and momentum if he chose to stick around his home state.
That's why this visit marks a massive opportunity for this new staff to make a nice impression. Bidden has talked to coaches of elite programs with more recent success. MSU needs to show that it runs a tight ship and sell its vision to Bidden about how it's going to get to a more advantageous spot. That's how the Spartans can take the most ground here.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika