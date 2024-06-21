Michigan State Hosting 2025 3-Star DB This Weekend
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have spent most of the last few months just trying to catch up after a difficult start to the Coach Smith era in East Lansing. They took many losses in the transfer portal, forcing them to put in much effort to prepare for a busy June. Smith and the Spartans aim to end the month strong.
The Spartans recently scheduled an official visit with a talented cornerback in the 2025 class. Smith and his coaching staff will host three-star cornerback George Mullins on an official visit to Michigan State on Friday. The recruit announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mullins is a three-star cornerback in the 2025 class, whose visit is another opportunity for Smith and his coaching staff to secure a talented player in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Mullins is ranked as the 62nd-best cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. He is also ranked the 79th-best player from Florida in the 2025 recruiting class. This would make Mullins one of the best players Smith and his coaching staff could bring to the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class.
Over 20 schools have presented Mullins with a scholarship. According to 247Sports, in addition to Michigan State, Mullins has received offers from Mississippi State, Illinois and Oregon State. The Spartans arguably have the best situation of the schools listed, but they also have many positions on the roster that still need to be figured out.
Smith and his coaching staff have done an admirable job finding the talent necessary to help them rebuild the football program. However, it will not be worth the hunt if the Spartans cannot secure talented players who are interested in them, such as Mullins. The Spartans will have to remain active on the recruiting trail if they hope to round out the 2025 recruiting cycle better than they currently are.
Smith and the Spartans aim to have a successful first season together, starting with the first game. However, for that and success beyond this season to happen, they must first have a successful offseason on the recruiting trail.
