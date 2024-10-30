Michigan State in the Running to Land Top JUCO Transfer
Coach Jonathan Smith has remained active in Michigan State’s effort to bring in talented players for the future.
In his second time helping turn a football program around, Smith has made it a point to have a strong presence on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. While Michigan State still has plenty of work to do, they have already proven to be better than last season’s team. This is because of Smith’s recruiting and developmental abilities as a coach.
Smith and his coaching staff have done a solid job of finding quality players to join them at Michigan State. After securing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, Smith and Michigan State are again on the prowl for one of the country’s best junior college players looking to transfer to a more prominent school.
Cornerback Keshawn Davila is a three-star junior college athlete who would undoubtedly be one of the best signings of Smith’s Michigan State tenure. Davila recently released his top seven schools, and Michigan State was on the list. Florida, Iowa, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech were some of the other schools Davila listed after he visited East Lansing earlier this month.
According to 247Sports, Davila is the top-ranked junior college cornerback and the 12th-best overall junior college prospect in the 2025 class. The announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter. Per 247Sports, Michigan State is one of 50 programs offering Davila a scholarship.
Smith continues to do a respectable job finding talent from across the country and has done an admirable job successfully securing a commitment of a decent amount of those players. Michigan State has clearly begun rebuilding the football program, which is headed in the right direction overall. However, adding to Michigan State's talent pool will undoubtedly be the quickest and easiest way for Smith to expedite the process.
Michigan State finding a way to secure a commitment from a player such as Davila would be one of the most significant signings Smith has made since he arrived in East Lansing, potentially the most. Michigan State has obviously made a positive impression on Davila. Smith must find a way to seal the deal.
