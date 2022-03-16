Skip to main content

Michigan State in the 'Top 12' for four-star 2023 defensive lineman Enoh Etta

The Spartans made an elite list for a top 160 prospect in the 2023 class.

Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX) 2023 defensive end Enoh Etta has amassed 25 offers while he enters the spring of junior year and is now starting to focus in on 12 schools which he released on his twitter last night.

Etta's list included Michigan State, Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, California, USC, Utah, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Washington.

Right now, Michigan State is heavily involved and in the mix for Etta. They're considered one of the favorites early on going into the spring and summer visit schedule for many of the 2023 recruits around the country.

Current 2023 Michigan State defensive line commit, Andrew Depaepe has been one of the most vocal recruiters for Etta to join him in East Lansing next year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That tweet along with several others by Depaepe have certainly not hurt the Spartans' chances for Etta. Depaepe has been one of the most vocal leaders of the 2023 class for Michigan State early on trying to get other top recruits to think about and go to Michigan State.

Right now, Etta doesn't have a timetable on when he plans on committing. With official visits coming up in June, Etta is expected to take his five official visits and will decide sometime after that, before his senior year of high school football starts in August.

Etta is the ranked the 161st prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite rankings. He is also the 24th ranked defensive linemen and the 29th ranked player in the talent-rich state of Texas. However, the composite rankings combine the other recruiting services such as Rivals and On3. According to 247sports rankings, Etta is the 58th ranked prospect nationally while he checks in as the 9th ranked defensive linemen and the 14th ranked prospect in the state of Texas.

Etta is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and has plenty of room to grow over the next few years.

USATSI_17849564_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo ties NCAA coaching record with latest tournament bid

By Matthew Lounsberry22 hours ago
USATSI_15860292_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo calls out Foster Loyer-haters in Michigan State’s fanbase: ‘Pull for somebody else’

By Matthew LounsberryMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17876198_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo updates Tyson Walker’s status ahead of Michigan State-Davidson

By Matthew LounsberryMar 14, 2022
CousinsContract
Football

Kirk Cousins agrees to contract extension with Vikings

By Kenny JordanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16731327_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker enters transfer portal ahead of spring practice

By Matthew LounsberryMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17894557_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State vs. Davidson intrigue goes beyond a reunion between Tom Izzo, Foster Loyer

By Matthew LounsberryMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17882898_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament seeding, opponent and region revealed

By Matthew LounsberryMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17882914_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Final NCAA Tournament projections for Michigan State on 'Selection Sunday'

By Matthew LounsberryMar 13, 2022