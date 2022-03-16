Michigan State in the 'Top 12' for four-star 2023 defensive lineman Enoh Etta

Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX) 2023 defensive end Enoh Etta has amassed 25 offers while he enters the spring of junior year and is now starting to focus in on 12 schools which he released on his twitter last night.

Etta's list included Michigan State, Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, California, USC, Utah, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Washington.

Right now, Michigan State is heavily involved and in the mix for Etta. They're considered one of the favorites early on going into the spring and summer visit schedule for many of the 2023 recruits around the country.

Current 2023 Michigan State defensive line commit, Andrew Depaepe has been one of the most vocal recruiters for Etta to join him in East Lansing next year.

That tweet along with several others by Depaepe have certainly not hurt the Spartans' chances for Etta. Depaepe has been one of the most vocal leaders of the 2023 class for Michigan State early on trying to get other top recruits to think about and go to Michigan State.

Right now, Etta doesn't have a timetable on when he plans on committing. With official visits coming up in June, Etta is expected to take his five official visits and will decide sometime after that, before his senior year of high school football starts in August.

Etta is the ranked the 161st prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite rankings. He is also the 24th ranked defensive linemen and the 29th ranked player in the talent-rich state of Texas. However, the composite rankings combine the other recruiting services such as Rivals and On3. According to 247sports rankings, Etta is the 58th ranked prospect nationally while he checks in as the 9th ranked defensive linemen and the 14th ranked prospect in the state of Texas.

Etta is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and has plenty of room to grow over the next few years.