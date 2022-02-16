Michigan State is in the 'Top 10' for 2023 wide receiver William Fowles

The Spartans are in the running for the wide receiver out of Florida.

Dade Christian School (Hialeah, Fla.) 2023 three-star wide receiver William Fowles released a 'Top 10' list which included Michigan State.

Fowles a three-star wide receiver has 24 offers in total and trimmed his list to 10 and included Michigan State, Illinois, USF, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF and Pittsburgh.

Fowles made a trip to East Lansing last November for a visit and will be one to keep an eye out for as the spring game gets closer and closer along with official visits.

Fowles is one of the many higher profile recruits in the class of 2023 the Spartans are recruiting at receiver. Last season, Fowles totaled 31 catches and 692 yards along with eight touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Fowles is a consensus three-star and the 400th ranked prospect in the class of 2023 according to On3.com.