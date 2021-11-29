Michigan State lands Jalen Berger through transfer portal

Mel Tucker made a massive overhaul through the transfer portal last season when he landed many players to overhaul the Spartans' roster.

Tucker made quick work again this offseason securing a commitment from former Wisconsin running back, Jalen Berger today.

With Kenneth Walker III's NFL decision coming soon, Tucker already has a solid backup plan if Walker decides to enter the draft.

Berger only played in three games this season for the Badgers, where he had 24 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown on the season. Last season in 2020, Berger had 60 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

In high school, Berger was a four-star prospect ranked 136th in the 2020 class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. Berger had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and LSU among 30 others.