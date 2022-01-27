Michigan State makes the cut for elite five-star pass rusher Jayden Wayne

Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) High School five-star 2023 defensive end Jayden Wayne was just offered by Michigan State on Tuesday. One day later he listed the Spartans in his 'Top 11' schools going forward in his recruitment.

The Spartans are joined by Georgia, Auburn, Texas, USC, Washington, Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Florida, LSU and Oregon for the Wayne sweepstakes.

"I just knew these schools would be the right fit for me. I've built good relationships with these schools and coaches," says Wayne.

Of those coaches that have built a relationship with Wayne is Michigan State's new pass rush specialist, Brandon Jordan.

"I have a pretty good relationship with Coach Jordan. I have talked to him a couple times about his development and training."

Coach Jordan has been an elite trainer across the country, training hundreds of athletes from middle school through the NFL and finally has a chance to coach at the collegiate level.

"Coach Jordan has a very professional style to training. It's unique and it transfers over for the players on game day."

Although Wayne was just offered two days ago he is excited about the offer and has heard nothing but good things about the Spartans.

"I've always liked the way Michigan State competes. I've heard a lot of good things about the program and coach Tucker."

Wayne being all the way out in Washington makes it difficult to get to the Midwest. Michigan State happens to be the only Big Ten school that made the cut for the elite defensive end, but he has hopes of visiting Michigan State in the spring for a spring practice.

Wayne is listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and is the 31st ranked player in the country according to the 247sports composite. He's ranked fifth at his position of defensive line and is the #1 player in the state of Washington.