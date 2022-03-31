Michigan State makes 'Top 12' for four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti

The Spartans found themselves in the running for yet another highly regarded prospect.

Perkasie (PA.) Pennridge 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti recently narrowed down his list of schools to 12 which he will focus on this spring and summer before making a commitment.

Of the 12 schools, Michigan State, Penn State and Oklahoma are among the early favorites for Picciotti. Although Michigan, USC, South Carolina, Auburn, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois and Virginia Tech rounded out the 'Top 12' for Picciotti.

Picciotti recently visited Michigan State just two weekends ago as well as in-state rival, Michigan. Picciotti is being recruited by not only linebacker coach Ross Els but also defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

The Spartans remain a top option for Picciotti moving forward with no linebackers yet committed in the 2023 class, the Spartans are narrowing in and targeting the talented prospect.

Moving forward, the Spartans are hoping to get one of the official visits for Picciotti this summer. He plans on visiting Oklahoma this weekend.

Picciotti is ranked as the 361st player overall in the class of 2023 as well as the 33rd ranked linebacker and the 8th player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Penn State is considered the favorite as of right now, with two crystal ball projections to the Nittany Lions according to 247sports.com.