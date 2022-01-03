Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State makes 'Top 8' for four star 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden

    The Spartans made the 'Top 8' for Maryland based 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden.
    Author:

    The football season may now be concluded for the Spartans but coaching is a 365 day a year job for coaches and the staff and as they prepare for next season, they are always recruiting.

    Today the Spartans made the 'Top 8' for Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney MD.) four-star defensive end Dylan Gooden.

    Gooden cut his offer list in half from 16 to eight as he continues to continue his recruiting process but the Spartans remain high on his priority list.

    Gooden has excellent size listed at 6-foot-6 but is a little slim right now at just 205 pounds. He is athletic and that's shown in his highlights coming off of the edge.

    Read More

    Gooden is ranked the 188th best player in the class of 2023 according to the 247sports composite. He is also the 15th best 'Edge' in his class as well as the second best prospect in the state of Maryland.

    Michigan State is joined by Texas A&M, West Virginia, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee in the running for Gooden.

    DylanGooden
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State makes 'Top 8' for four star 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17425090_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State basketball holds serve in latest AP Poll

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17159486_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State defensive lineman Kyle King enters transfer portal

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17397438_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five observations: No. 10 Michigan State gets ugly road win at Northwestern

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15270973_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State O-lineman declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_17434284_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: The Last Bites of the Peach are the Sweetest

    Dec 31, 2021
    TuckerPeachBowl
    MSU Football

    The best is yet to come for Michigan State Football

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17431536_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Michigan State comes back to win the Peach Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021