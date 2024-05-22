Michigan State Offers 2025 4-Star DL From Texas
Michigan State football is extending offers left and right around the country, even down in SEC territory.
Class of 2025 four-star defensive lineman Smith Orogbo from Houston, Texas announced on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Orogbo, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end is ranked the 15th-best defensive lineman in the class of 2025, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 22 recruit in the state of Texas.
Orogbo said he talked to Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt, which implies the Spartans would use Orogbo in that role.
"This rush end position -- we were talking earlier -- it's it's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing," Wilt said in a media availability session last month. "So sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man."
Orogbo has received offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Pitt and Washington, among a number of other schools.
The star recruit from Alief Hastings High School also throws shot put and discus in track and field.
According to 247Sports, Orogbo has upcoming official visits to Mizzou (May 31), Texas Tech (June 7), Kansas (June 12), Texas (June 14) and Oklahoma (June 21).
Michigan State would have to pull off something special to land the Texas native, as it is competing with some of the top programs in the south. The Spartans have five commits from the class of 2025 so far, none of which are from the south.
