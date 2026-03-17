MSU Football Lands Commitment from Three-Star QB

The start of spring ball might also be the start of a wave of commitments for Michigan State football.

MSU's first practice of spring was Tuesday morning. Later in the day, three-star Big Walnut (Ohio) quarterback Eli Stumpf announced that he was committing to the Spartans via social media. Rivals is the only major recruiting service with a ranking out on Stumpf right now, placing him 1,124th overall in the class of 2027, 75th among quarterbacks, and 44th among Ohioans.

COMMITTED 🟢⚔️!!



I’m extremely thankful for my family, friends and coaches that have helped guide me in this process! I can’t thank @coachfitz51 , Coach Sheridan , Coach Mcnulty and the rest of the staff @MSU_Football for their investment into me. Go Green! @BradMaendler… pic.twitter.com/FhrUQz3wTU — Eli Stumpf 2027 (@elistumpf_4) March 17, 2026

Stumpf carries a 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame that can definitely project to the collegiate level. Michigan State likely saw something with him early that they really liked. His only other FBS offers thus far are from Toledo and Kent State, with an FCS offer from Cornell also being thrown in.

This now marks three commitments in the 2027 MSU class, with all three guys being from either Michigan or Ohio. Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens was the first commit, and East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff was the second. Stumpf makes it three and fills in the quarterback slot in the class.

More on Stumpf, Fit at MSU

Big Walnut's Eli Stumpf runs around the edge Nov. 28, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium. | John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stumpf will be making his way to a Michigan State quarterback room that is in healthy shape right now. John McNulty is coaching the quarterbacks at MSU now, and there are certainly some other good options under center that he's inherited.

The big name is still Alessio Milivojevic , who is set to be the full-time QB1 this season. Milivojevic will still be a redshirt sophomore this season, meaning he'll hold eligibility through the 2028 season. Given how he performed across four starts at the end of 2025 and while coming in relief sometimes, he is easily one of the biggest bright spots on the Spartans' roster.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There are others behind him, too. UCF transfer Cam Fancher is the projected primary backup this year, but he's on his final year of eligibility and will depart as Stumpf arrives. The other two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshman Leo Hannan and true freshman Kayd Coffman.

Both of those younger guys were pretty sought-after recruits. Hannan was a three-star prospect, but held several other Power Four offers that include Colorado, BYU, Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington. Coffman was an in-state four-star recruit that MSU seemed to lead the whole way for, but that didn't stop Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss from offering, as well as Colorado, Cincinnati, Duke, and Iowa State.