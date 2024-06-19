Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 DL Jamarcus Whyce From Ohio
Michigan State football keeps making its presence felt on the recruiting trail, especially in the Midwest.
On Tuesday, class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by Michigan State.
According to 247Sports, Whyce is the No. 7 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Ohio and is the 25th-ranked defensive lineman in his class. The site has him rated as a four-star, while its composite rankings have him rated a three-star.
Whyce, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman from Dayton, Ohio, plays for Trotwood-Madison High School. He has also received offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana, among others.
According to 247Sports, Whyce's primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who is entering his first season on the coaching staff.
Suiaunoa coached Oregon State's defensive line for six seasons under Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith.
The Spartans defensive line coach discussed recruiting at Michigan State when he addressed reporters back in the spring.
"The recruiting base this area has -- I mean, the state of Michigan, high school football in this state," Suiaunoa said. "And then, really, the high school football in the three-hour radius of this place. So, there's a lot of qualities that exist in this place that we think, obviously, can be to our advantage."
Michigan State is one of the first Big Ten teams to offer Whyce, which could be huge in its endeavor to land the young defensive lineman.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.