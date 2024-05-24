Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 3-Star Running Back
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have remained active on the recruiting trail, setting official visits and offering many players scholarships. After having the most productive week of recruiting since Coach Smith took over, he and his coaching staff are looking to build upon that.
The Spartans have signed multiple players over the last week or two, mainly from the transfer portal. However, Michigan State has increased its recruiting efforts even more, as it wants to add to its recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025. The Spartans currently have a solid 2024 recruiting class but could desperately use some more additions to their 2025 class.
Running back Dejuan "DJ" Dugar Jr. of Texas announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
According to 247Sports, Dugar is a three-star recruit, which is right where Smith seems to like the recruits he’s trying to convince to come to East Lansing. So far, Smith has done an admirable job filling the team’s roster with as many three-star and higher players.
Smith and his coaching staff have continued to push forward in their recruiting efforts, even after losing many players to the transfer portal. Adding multiple players through the draft and the transfer portal should make this another productive week for the Spartans.
As Smith looks to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, it will undoubtedly depend on his ability to secure as many talented players as possible. The coaching staff must then focus on doing their part and developing the talent that is committed to them. After a slow start to the recruiting trail and the transfer portal, Michigan State can improve quickly in just a few weeks.
However, Smith will need to be able to confidently sign players through the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. A player like Dugar would be a solid addition to Michigan State. Smith is focused on three-star athletes, which makes sense considering the state of the 2025 recruiting.
For now, Smith will wait for Dugar’s official visit, which is one of the first steps in the process of signing players.
