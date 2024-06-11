Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Class of 2026 Offensive Lineman
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to increase their recruiting efforts this offseason. After successfully signing multiple other players, Coach Smith and his coaching staff continue to offer scholarships to talented players nationwide.
The staff overcame nearly every obstacle this offseason. Now, they face the tall task of planning for the future beyond this season as the Spartans look to bolster the two following recruiting classes for Michigan State.
After setting up more official visits and making additional scholarship offers, Michigan State has joined many schools nationwide that have expressed interest in 2026 offensive line prospect Kingston Kerkhoff of Tacoma, Washington. The Spartans need as much extra help as possible in their 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
The offensive lineman announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Kerkhoff is listed as an unranked prospect in the 2026 class but has received five offers. In addition to Michigan State, he has offers from Arizona State, California, Oregon State and Nevada. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman would represent yet another overlooked player, whom Smith and his coaching staff plan on developing into a better player than he came in as.
Smith and his coaching staff are betting on themselves and their ability to not only recruit talent good enough to help them compete in the future but also secure that talent with official commitments from the players they have invested time and resources into recruiting. The Spartans hope to return to past glory, which will require the football program to find a way to secure better talent.
As the Spartans near the first season under Smith, they will undoubtedly have to find creative ways to stand out among the recruits they are pursuing this offseason. An easy way for the Spartans to stand out to recruits is by securing the commitments of talented players. Talented players are the best recruiting tool for securing other talented players.
Smith and his staff should focus on signing a handful of players and then letting those players help recruit for them.
