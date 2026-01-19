MSU Legend Draymond Green Gives Praise to Jaxon Kohler

Draymond Green wants to see Jaxon Kohler get a real shot in the NBA.

Michigan State's star big man is having a huge senior season, averaging 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting an absurd 47.8% from beyond the arc. Kohler was at above 50% before he had an off game against Washington on Saturday, going 0-for-5 from deep.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, center, gets the ball between Northwestern's Nick Martinelli, left, and Tyler Kropp during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Late Saturday night on the West Coast, Green made sure to give a shout-out to his fellow Spartan. Green posted a graphic on his Instagram story that stated Kohler was the only player in Division I on the men's side to average 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and be shooting above 50% from three, which was true at the time it was posted.

For the record, Green has more than 4,000,000 Instagram followers. When posting the graphic on his IG story, he also added the text, "1st round pick... but they haven't learned."

Green's Career, Ongoing Relationship with MSU

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Green's NBA resume largely speaks for itself. He's currently in the middle of his 14th NBA season, all with the Golden State Warriors. After starting as a second-round pick, Green eventually became a core part of the Warriors' dynasty, alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Green has four NBA championship rings, was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, has twice made All-NBA, is a four-time All-Star, and has made the league's All-Defensive team nine times.

Of course, Green played his college ball in East Lansing. Native to Saginaw, Green is one of many players who have played for Tom Izzo for four seasons and have seen serious individual growth. During Green's freshman season, he only averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. When he was a senior, Green had become a first-team All-American who averaged 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Green is still an active alumnus of Michigan State. He, along with many other former players, attended the program's annual "Grind Week" back in September. Just some of the other notable alumni who also attended include Mateen Cleaves, Miles Bridges, and Jase Richardson.

There are some parallels between Green and Kohler in that way. Just like Green, Kohler began as a bench guy who was just a mild contributor, and also someone without any sort of threatening three-point shot. Now, Kohler is one of the best big men in the Big Ten who constantly burns opponents from deep --- Green shot 38.8% from beyond the arc his senior year --- and also has become a walking double-double.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

